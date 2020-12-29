Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Taken Off Court In Wheelchair With Ankle Sprain

You really hate to see it.
It was a scary sight Monday night as the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year was taken off the court in a wheelchair.
In the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Brooklyn Nets, Ja Morant was defending a shot on the perimeter from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed awkwardly on his left ankle on the way down.
The Grizzlies’ team Twitter announced that Morant would not return to the game with an ankle sprain. He did, however, return to the bench sporting a boot on his ankle.
Best wishes to the exciting young player.