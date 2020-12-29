Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Taken Off Court In Wheelchair With Ankle Sprain

You really hate to see it.

It was a scary sight Monday night as the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

In the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Brooklyn Nets, Ja Morant was defending a shot on the perimeter from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed awkwardly on his left ankle on the way down.

Prayers up for 1️⃣2️⃣🙏 pic.twitter.com/mfuRTnORpf — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) December 29, 2020

The Grizzlies’ team Twitter announced that Morant would not return to the game with an ankle sprain. He did, however, return to the bench sporting a boot on his ankle.

Best wishes to the exciting young player.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images