Gunner Olszewski Shares Instagram After Breakout Game Vs. Chargers

The Patriots picked up arguably their most impressive win of the season Sunday, and the star of the game was one you might not have expected.

It wasn’t Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore or Damien Harris. It was second-year wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, who accounted for two touchdowns in New England’s 45-0 demolition of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Olszewski’s first touchdown in the Week 13 contest came on a 70-yard punt return, one of two 60-plus-yard returns the 24-year-old logged against the Bolts. Olszewski also hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. The scores marked the first two of the Division II Bemidji State product’s NFL career.

Following his breakout game, Olszewski took to Instagram to share a photo of his punt-return touchdown. The post also included a shoutout for special teams stud Justin Bethel.

The Patriots, now 6-6 on the season, will face a quick turnaround into Week 14. New England once again will take the SoFi Stadium field Thursday, this time for a primetime matchup with the 8-4 Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images