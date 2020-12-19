Hanson, Mass. Native Sam Mewis Named U.S. Soccer’s Female Player Of The Year

Have yourself a year, Sam Mewis.

The Hanson, Mass. native and United States women’s national soccer team star has been named 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year. This is the first time she’s earned the honor.

Mewis put her impressive range of skills on display during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup with the North Carolina Courage, scoring one goal on seven shots in five games. The midfielder joined Manchester City in August and helped them to victory in the Women’s FA Cup Final this November, as well.

Whether you call her Samantha, Sam or the Tower of Power, you can now *officially* refer to her as: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 #USWNT 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫!



Congratulations, @sammymewy! 🇺🇸 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) December 19, 2020

“It’s obviously a huge honor to be a part of the list of players that have won this award in the past,” Mewis said, via USSoccer.com. “It should go without saying that it’s the team that does the work on the field and I just have so much respect for the other nominees this year and all my teammates. I’ve just loved playing with them on the U.S. Team, and with my teammates for the Courage and Man City. It’s still such an honor to even get called into a U.S. camp, to get playing time and to be able to score goals for my country. All that continues to be surreal to me. I owe so much to so many people who have helped me on my journey and any individual award is a credit to them.”

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images