Here Are Some Interesting Facts About NHL’s COVID-19 Protocols For 2020-21 Season

The NHL is nearing its return, and with that comes some new rules in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league expects to begin the 2020-21 regular season Jan. 13. And there will be plenty of new rules in place this coming year.

So, what exactly changed? Here’s a look at some of the new protocols the NHL has put in place ahead of the 2020-21 season:

— Unlike last season, the NHL will announce the names of players that test positive for COVID-19.

— NHL coaches will be required to wear masks at all times unless “engaging in physical exertion on the ice.”

— Each NHL city will designate a single hotel for all visiting teams to use during road trips to assure league standards for COVID-19 prevention can be properly applied.

— Any member of a traveling party that tests positive for COVID-19 will be left behind to quarantine.

— Members of an NHL traveling party will be assigned specific seats on the team flights. Those flying must remain seated at all times sans trips to the bathroom.

— Players will be allowed to utilize hot and cold tubs under certain circumstances. Saunas and steam rooms will remain off limits.

— Team executives, including owners and presidents, will be restricted from having direct contact with coaches and players at all times.

— Players must avoid restaurants, bars and clubs. They are not allowed to have outside guests at their homes

