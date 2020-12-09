Here’s Full Recap Of Dez Bryant’s Tweet Spree After Positive COVID-19 Test

Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys kicked off at M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t the Ravens or the Adam Schefters of the world who delivered the news about Bryant’s positive test. It was the veteran wide receiver himself, whose tweet about the test ignited a spree of posts that ran through the end of the Week 14 finale.

The series of tweets saw Bryant question the league’s handling of the situation, float a perceived retirement note and explain how he was coping with the matter.

Here’s a full rundown of the thread.

(Warning: The first two tweets include NSFW language.)