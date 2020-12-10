Here’s Liverpool’s Projected Chance Of Winning Champions League, As Knockout Rounds Loom

Plenty of clubs would love to be in Liverpool’s position right now.

Data company Gracenote projected Liverpool’s chances of winning the UEFA Champions League final in 2021 at 14.2 percent Thursday. Based on this projection, Liverpool has the second-best chance of any team to win European men’s club soccer’s biggest prize, trailing Bayern Munich, which has a projected 29.8 percent chance of defending its Champions League crown.

Liverpool finished first in Group D, having won four, drawn one and lost one of its six group-stage games.

The Reds will learn their next European foe Monday when UEFA conducts the Champions League round of 16 draw. Here are the teams Liverpool can face in the first knockout stage: Atletico Madrid; Barcelona; Borussia Monchengladbach; Lazio; Porto; RB Leipzig; and Sevilla.

UEFA will redraw the teams following the round of 16, and Gracenote almost certainly will continue to update its projections accordingly.