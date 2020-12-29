Here’s What ESPN Believes Should Be Patriots’ New Year’s Resolution

The New England Patriots’ offseason to-do list won’t be short.

The Patriots have plenty of issues and needs to address following the worst season in Foxboro in two decades. Those voids all but surely will increase given the players on New England’s roster with expiring contracts or desires for a new deal.

One could argue quarterback should be the Patriots’ clear priority over the winter and spring. ESPN, however, believes another position group should be the franchise’s point of emphasis. The network thinks the Pats’ New Year’s resolution should be dedicating more resources to wide receivers and tight ends.

“For all the talk about quarterback play — and that’s a big issue, no doubt — it won’t matter who is throwing the football if the Patriots don’t upgrade their personnel and overall philosophical approach in terms of acquiring/developing wide receivers and tight ends,” Mike Reiss wrote. “Over the past two seasons in a post-Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) world, no team in the NFL has received less from tight ends in the passing game than New England. It’s like a black hole in the offense.”

The Patriots invested high-end resources in tight ends back in April when it used third-round draft picks on both Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Unfortunately for New England, neither player made an impact in their rookie campaign. Sony Michel and N’Keal Harry also have yet to live up to their first-round draft billing.

So yeah, it might be time for New England to bring in proven veterans in hopes of improving the offense rather than trying to fix the issue through the draft. And fortunately for the Patriots, it will have the financial means to make a big splash or two in the offseason.

