Here’s When Bruins Will Play Against Zdeno Chara, Capitals This Season

It’s weird to say, but the Bruins will face Zdeno Chara eight times this season.

Chara on Wednesday confirmed he has left the Bruins after 14 remarkable seasons in Boston. The 43-year-old signed a one-year deal with Washington Capitals who, due to the unique nature of the 2020-21 schedule will play the Bruins more often than they normally would.

Here are the dates to circle on your calendars:

— Jan. 30 at Washington

— Feb. 1 at Washington

— March 3 at Boston

— March 5 at Boston

— April 8 at Washington

— April 11 at Washington

— April 18 at Boston

— April 20 at Boston

What kind of role Chara will have the Capitals remains to be seen. He saw his minutes understandably reduced over his last two campaigns in Boston.