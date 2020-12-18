Where Patrice Bergeron Ranks On NHL’s Top-16 Forwards For 2020-21 Season

We don’t need to convince you that Patrice Bergeron is good at hockey.

The Bruins forward has been a staple on the Boston roster throughout the course of his 16-year career. Bergeron consistently puts up numbers to help his team win, is a 2011 Stanley Cup champion and played with a punctured lung and separated shoulder during the B’s 2013 Cup run.

We could go on forever about his impact on the Bruins, but we’d be here all night.

Anyway, a group of NHL.com writers ranked the top-16 forwards for the upcoming season. Check out where Bergeron ranked:

Personally, we think it’s a little low.

Bergeron will look to continue his strong play for Boston when the puck drops on the new season.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images