Hockey East, ACC Basketball Headline Full Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

NESN networks are here to help college sports fans ring in the New Year in style.

NESN will air a trio of men’s Hockey East games Friday afternoon, with two of them featuring nationally ranked teams. Vermont and No. 15 Providence then will lock horns again Saturday, as will No. 9 UMass and No. 13 Northeastern.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

A men’s ACC basketball double-header will feature on Saturday afternoon, as Louisville will visit Boston College, followed by Clemson’s trip to Miami.

NESN networks’ New Year’s weekend schedule will extend into next week, with Delaware visiting Northeastern on Monday and Tuesday in women’s CAA basketball action.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Thursday, Dec. 31

7 p.m. – Women’s ACC basketball: No. 3 NC State at Georgia Tech (NESN)

Friday, Jan. 1

1 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at No. 15 Providence (NESN)

4 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UConn at New Hampshire (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 9 UMass at No. 13 Northeastern (NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 2

Noon — Men’s ACC basketball: Louisville at Boston College (NESN)

Noon — Men’s CAA Basketball: Elon at Northeastern (NESN+)

2 p.m. — Men’s ACC basketball: Clemson at Miami (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 3 Northeastern (NESN)

6 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 13 Northeastern at No. 9 UMass (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at No. 15 Providence (NESN)

Sunday, Jan. 3

Noon — Men’s CAA basketball: Elon at Northeastern (NESN)

4 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 3 Northeastern (NESN)



Monday, Jan. 4

1 p.m. — Women’s CAA Basketball: Delaware at Northeastern (NESN)

Tuesday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. — Women’s CAA Basketball: Delaware at Northeastern (NESN)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

Thumbnail photo via NESN