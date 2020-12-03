Hockey East Clashes Headline Big Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

College hockey fans should stick with NESN networks on Friday and Saturday.

NESN and NESN+ will air a bevvy of Men’s and Women’s Hockey East games featuring some of the best teams in the country.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

The action will start Friday when 12th ranked Providence visits second-ranked Boston College.

Games will come thick-and-fast Saturday, starting with a Women’s Hockey East matchup between UConn and 10th-ranked BC. An ACC Football game featuring BC and Virginia will follow. Action on the ice will then will resume, as Merrimack will visit No. 8 UMass, and BC and Providence will finish their home-and-home series.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Dec. 4

6 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Providence at Boston College (NESN)

Saturday, Dec. 5

2 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: UConn at Boston College (NESN+)

3:30 p.m. — ACC football: Boston College at Virginia (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Merrimack at UMass (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Boston College at Providence (NESN)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

Thumbnail photo via NESN