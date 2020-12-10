Hockey East Showdowns Headline Big Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

NESN Networks will provide college hockey fans plenty to feast upon this weekend.

Five games headline this weekend’s lineup of college-sports programming on NESN and NESN+, with men’s and women’s Hockey East games comprising four of them.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Friday evening will feature a men’s Hockey East double-header, as UConn visits second-ranked Boston College, followed by Maine’s tilt with New Hampshire.

Merrimack then will travel to 12th-ranked Northeastern on Saturday, with Maine taking on New Hampshire.