Hockey East Showdowns Headline Big Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

NESN Networks will provide college hockey fans plenty to feast upon this weekend.
Five games headline this weekend’s lineup of college-sports programming on NESN and NESN+, with men’s and women’s Hockey East games comprising four of them.
All of NESN's Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust
Friday evening will feature a men’s Hockey East double-header, as UConn visits second-ranked Boston College, followed by Maine’s tilt with New Hampshire.
Merrimack then will travel to 12th-ranked Northeastern on Saturday, with Maine taking on New Hampshire.
UMass will visit Northeastern in a CAA men’s basketball game Sunday. NESN’s college slate will conclude Sunday evening when ninth-ranked Boston College visits second-ranked Northeastern in a women’s Hockey East showdown.
Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern)
Friday, Dec. 11
6 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UConn at Boston College (NESN)
8 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Maine at New Hampshire (NESN+)
Saturday, Dec. 12
6 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Merrimack at Northeastern (NESN)
7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Maine at New Hampshire (NESN+)
Sunday, Dec. 13
Noon — CAA men’s basketball: Umass at Northeastern (NESN)
5 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Boston College at Northeastern (NESN)
