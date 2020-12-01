How Danny Ainge Will Approach Trade Exception From Gordon Hayward Deal

The Boston Celtics have come upon a nice chunk of change, but don’t count on the franchise spending it in the immediate future.

The Celtics reportedly received a record-breaking traded-player exception after sending Gordon Hayward to the Hornets via sign-and-trade. The exception matches the amount Hayward will make in his first season in Charlotte ($28.5 million).

During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge noted the organization has no immediate plans to use the TPE.

Danny Ainge on @Toucherandrich on Hayward TPE: “We're not going to go do anything right now. … Let’s see how this season goes, where we are. We’ll have the ability to improve our team at the trade deadline, and next offseason if not.”



Wants to see what young guys can do. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 1, 2020

Staying patient with the TPE makes plenty of sense for Boston. The exception can be used as a whole or in a divvied-up fashion from now through the start of free agency next year. Exceptions can be most useful at the trade deadline, as a franchise can use the money to avoid matching the salary of a player being brought in.