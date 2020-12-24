How Ex-Celtic Terry Rozier Made NBA History In Hornets’ Season Opener

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown made history Wednesday night.

So, too, did their former teammate, Terry Rozier.

Rozier, who spent four seasons with the Boston Celtics from 2015 to 2019, drained 10 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 42 points in the Charlotte Hornets’ season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 10 made 3-pointers are the most in a team’s first game of the season in NBA history.

Terry Rozier's 10 made three-pointers tonight are the most in a team's first game of the season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Pnu1Kq1mHy — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 24, 2020

Rozier, who attempted 16 shots from beyond the arc, had just six points at halftime before kicking things up a notch.

Gordon Hayward, another former Celtic, scored 28 points in his Hornets debut. The efforts went for naught, though, as third-year guard Collin Sexton led Cleveland to a 121-114 victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

