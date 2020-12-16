How Manny Ramirez Impresses His New Manager In Australian Baseball League

Manny Ramirez finally has made Australians take notice of his presence.

The Boston Red Sox legend has drawn rave reviews from his new manager ahead of his debut season in the Australian Baseball League. Ramirez, 48, joined the Sydney Blue Sox on a one-year contract and he’s impressing manager Shane Barclay with his commitment ahead of Thursday’s season opener.

“We knew there’d be a Manny show but it’s been a pleasure,” Barclay said Wednesday, per The Associated Press. “The buy-in from (Ramirez) has been magnificent and just watching him swing a bat, you’re going, ‘There’s no way this guy is 48.’

“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s legit and here to play and bought in in every way. He’s going to hit some long balls this season.”

Ramirez last played Major League Baseball in 2011 at age 39. He was a 12-time All-Star and nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He finished his MLB career with 555 home runs and 1,831 RBIs.