How Patriots’ N’Keal Harry Is Becoming Cam Newton’s ‘Chance Man’

N’Keal Harry is coming off one of his best games of the season, and in large part because of arguably his best-ever catch in a New England Patriots uniform.
The second-year receiver, you may remember, climbed the ladder and made a contested catch against the Los Angeles Rams one week ago on “Thursday Night Football.”
Quarterback Cam Newton was impressed by the play.
“He’s getting better. He’s growing,” Newton told reporters Thursday. “It’s very promising to see a guy like N’Keal make a play like that. We’re going to need more of that here moving forward.”
Newton was asked what goes into the mindset when, as a quarterback, he throws a ball up for grabs like that. The first-year Patriot provided a colorful answer.
“It’s just a chance. In essence, a slogan or a saying you give a receiver is a ‘Chance Man.’ Just give him a chance, man,” Newton said. “That was a ‘Chance Man’ type throw and he came down with it.”
Harry expressed Thursday how his and Newton’s chemistry has developed this season, especially on those types of jump-ball plays.
“Yeah, I just want to make him as comfortable as possible, especially when it comes to the jump balls and 50/50 balls,” Harry told reporters. “I want to make them feel that they could really trust me on those types of throws. It’s big for me.”
It was the second consecutive game that Harry made a contested catch. He did so against the Chargers during a Week 13 loss, which earned Harry his second touchdown of the season.
“Yeah, I’m definitely in a place I like. I’m just making sure I’m being aggressive, being physical, really using my body out there,” Harry said. “That’s something I’m definitely going to focus on moving forward, making sure that’s a key part of my game.”
The Newton-Harry connection will be looked to again Sunday with the Patriots traveling to the Miami Dolphins for a Week 15 game.