How Patriots’ N’Keal Harry Is Becoming Cam Newton’s ‘Chance Man’

N’Keal Harry is coming off one of his best games of the season, and in large part because of arguably his best-ever catch in a New England Patriots uniform.

The second-year receiver, you may remember, climbed the ladder and made a contested catch against the Los Angeles Rams one week ago on “Thursday Night Football.”

Quarterback Cam Newton was impressed by the play.

“He’s getting better. He’s growing,” Newton told reporters Thursday. “It’s very promising to see a guy like N’Keal make a play like that. We’re going to need more of that here moving forward.”

Newton was asked what goes into the mindset when, as a quarterback, he throws a ball up for grabs like that. The first-year Patriot provided a colorful answer.