How Saints Reportedly Are Approaching Drew Brees’ Return From Injury

When will Drew Brees return to game action?

Your guess is as good as ours.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback placed on injured reserve Nov. 20 with a serious rib injury. And the Saints, with hybrid quarterback Taysom Hill succeeding as Brees’ replacement, will not rush back the 41-year-old in what might be his final season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

From Schefter’s column published Sunday morning:

The New Orleans Saints are in no rush to bring back Drew Brees, and there’s still no timetable for when the quarterback might play again as he recovers from his 11 fractured ribs and punctured lung, league sources told ESPN.

Brees was hoping to return in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Saints want to see their veteran quarterback make a full recovery, be able to throw without any limitations and have complete range of motion before they consider reinserting him into the starting lineup, according to sources.

Brees will be questionable at best to play next Sunday against Kansas City, and he would not have been able to play against Philadelphia, according to sources.

Saints will not rush back Drew Brees, despite next Sunday’s showdown vs. the Chiefs, per sources. https://t.co/mwAjBveXlk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

The Saints are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and as such should be extra cautious with their star quarterback. They’ve won nine games in a row, and likely will earn one of the NFC’s top two seeds.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images