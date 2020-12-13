Ian Rapoport Offers Insight On Mike McCarthy’s Job Security In Dallas

We’re already set for three head-coaching vacancies this offseason, and there all but surely will be more by season’s end.

Don’t bank on an opening in Dallas, though.

It’s pretty rare for an NFL team to move on from a head coach after one season. But the Cowboys aren’t your average franchise, and given how lousy Dallas has been this season, some thought Mike McCarthy could be in jeopardy of losing his job following the campaign.

McCarthy likely will see a season season with America’s Team, however, per a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. But it sure sounds like there will be a level of a shake-up in Dallas.

“…My understanding, talking to sources inside the organization, Mike McCarthy is safe,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay.” “But as one source said, ‘Something has to change.’ Keep an eye on the defensive side of the ball, specifically defensive coordinator, Mike Nolan. They basically have the same players they had in 2018. That was a good defense, this (defense is) last in points (allowed). Something must change.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is considered safe, but changes could come on the defensive side of the ball. pic.twitter.com/UV37vD8NHs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2020

The Cowboys likely are bound for a busy offseason. In addition to potentially finding a new defensive coordinator, as Rapoport hinted at, Dallas will try to work out a new contract for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images