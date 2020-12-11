In-Game Graphic Noting Patriots’ Struggles At Drafting Receivers Gets Twitter Chirping

As if “Thursday Night Football” wasn’t going badly enough, the FOX broadcast had to twist the knife a little deeper into the hearts of New England Patriots fans.

The Patriots were in the midst of a 17-point deficit against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium when the network unleashed a pair of in-game graphics depicting just how poorly New England had been at drafting receivers in the last decade.

We’ve all heard the stories. We all know it’s the truth. But perhaps seeing names like Taylor Price, Aaron Dobson, Malcolm Mitchell and even N’Keal Harry on our television screens made it a bit worse.

It prompted quite the reaction on Twitter, as you may expect.

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/TU3VRKlGBF — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) December 11, 2020

I can't believe they had a 100-yard game — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 11, 2020

*Sees Fox graphic on NE drafted WRs since 2010 pic.twitter.com/NKxcP5Rngc — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 11, 2020

The Patriots entered the half facing a 17-3 deficit against the Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images