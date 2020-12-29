Initial Money Showing On Jets Against Patriots In Regular-Season Finale

The worst New England Patriots’ season in two decades is almost over.

The 2020 campaign comes to a close Sunday in Foxboro when the Patriots (6-9) host the streaking New York Jets (2-13), winners of two straight.

Sportsbooks have already taken a wave of early money on the Jets.

“We opened New England -4 and got hit on the other side immediately,” one American bookmaker told NESN. “Bettors are in no rush to lay points with that offense. It doesn’t matter who’s playing quarterback.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick still refuses to name a starter, but as we’ve discussed over the last few weeks, bookmakers have essentially no drop off between Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. So the spread won’t change if The Hoodie all of a sudden decides to disclose his top-secret quarterback situation.

I’m always interested to see where the sportsbooks originate the point spread on a given game. The opening number usually tells a story. There’s a reason why a bookmaker makes a game -4 instead of -2.

If a bookmaker opens a home favorite at -2, they’ll undoubtedly take the first wave of action on the favorite and the spread will be bet up to -3. Opening up an unpopular home favorite at -4 tells me the books still aren’t taking the Jets all that seriously.

And how could you?

New York has the worst point differential in the league at minus-200 and the last time I checked, Adam Gase is still the team’s head coach (at least for now). Sportsbooks were certainly not concerned about writing early Jets bets at +4 and +3.5.

The consensus betting line is now New England -3 with a point total of 39.5.

Betting the Under has been the move all season long for Patriot games. Unders are now 11-4 and the last seven games have stayed south of the total. Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills closed at 47.5 and New England failed to score a point in the entire second half to keep the game Under by an eyelash at 38-9.

“We haven’t had many totals in the 30s this year,” the bookmaker added. “But it’s definitely justified with these two teams. I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if it’s 13-13 with five minutes to go.”

Meanwhile, I’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what the sportsbooks do with Newton’s completion prop in Week 17. We discussed the situation last week and the song should remain the same for Sunday’s finale.

