Twitter Exploded With Lamar Jackson Poop Jokes During Ravens-Browns

Lamar Jackson did two dances during “Thursday Night Football” as his Baltimore Ravens faced the Cleveland Browns.

A touchdown dance after rushing into the endzone twice, and the potty dance after running into the tunnel during the game.

The quarterback exited the game in the third quarter due to “cramps,” the team said. But the ESPN camera following him into the locker room gave the internet reason to speculate on the types of cramps he could be experiencing.

Of course, Twitter dropped a load of poop jokes and asked ESPN to give the man some privacy.

Right now lamar is pooping alone without a phone or any thing to read at all. Not a ideal enviroment lets see how he bounces back from adversity — ProFootballTeamCommenter(4-0 since week 10) (@PFTCommenter) December 15, 2020

Maybe Lamar had to drop off the Browns at the pool. Give him some privacy, man. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) December 15, 2020

Lamar has diarrhea. It happens — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 15, 2020

Lamar Jackson ran back to the locker room and the Ravens maintain he's fine and no backup is warming up on the sideline.



take the hint, ESPN. the man is pooping — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 15, 2020

it really is a paul pierce — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) December 15, 2020

Load management works — Hank Lockwood (@hen_ease) December 15, 2020

when the last train is leaving north station but you just knocked out an order of trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina™ pic.twitter.com/VXTwkBkK7v — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 15, 2020

In a sense, you could say Lamar was in the locker room for a two-point conversion as well. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) December 15, 2020

What did you guys feed Lamar 😭 — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) December 15, 2020

John Harbaugh coming to the back to get Lamar Jackson off the toilet 😂🗣😳 @Ravens pic.twitter.com/j9LIst5t2B — Robbie Miller (@EthicalRobbi372) December 15, 2020

Lamar Jackson was doing his Paul Pierce impression pic.twitter.com/WafzN6xAPA — Levi Mamba (@levi_mamba) December 15, 2020

Good point from the broadcast that the Browns had to respect the runs from Lamar Jackson. That's what enabled the score — Arif Hasan, solstice-liker ❄️ (@ArifHasanNFL) December 15, 2020

I know a poop jog when I see one. I hope Lamar Jackson has a nice time — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 15, 2020

Lamar Jackson (poop) heads to locker room vs. CLE — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) December 15, 2020

when's the last time a team's season was negatively impacted by an emergency poop? you could argue that paul pierce's reappearance from bubble guts rallied the celtics in 08. — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) December 15, 2020

There has been more analysis of this clip than the Bakers interception on the TL tonight pic.twitter.com/R6ZvPMuZa9 — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 15, 2020

Unless Lamar is taking the longest poop of all time, I think he’s got cramps. He’s been in the locker room for awhile. -someone who’s had a poop attack in uniform before. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 15, 2020

Can't believe ESPN literally just showed Lamar Jackson running to take a poop — Chauncey Philips (@PhilTheRealDeal) December 15, 2020

Who in the postgame is going to ask Lamar if he was pooping — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 15, 2020

better mid-game pooper: lamar jackson or paul pierce? next on undisputed — Adam London (@_adamlondon) December 15, 2020

Whatever Jackson needed to go to the locker room for, it wasn’t great timing. But made it back for the fourth with about two minutes left in a one-point game to throw a 44-yard touchdown pass a few plays later.

This certainly will go down in the “remember that night on the internet?” history books.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images