Is Bruce Arians’ Criticism Of Tom Brady An Act? Bucs Legend Has Interesting Take

Much of the talk surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in recent weeks has been about the subtle war or words within the organization.

The long and short of it is that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has been quick to throw Tom Brady under the bus this season for the quarterback’s occasional missteps.

That’s something that Brady seldom went through in New England, but a Bucs legend thinks Arians actually is doing that to help Brady.

Jimmie Giles explained on “The Eye Test For Two” podcast why Arians might be just taking the heat off Brady.

“Everybody’s getting on coach about getting on Tom Brady, right?” Giles said, via Radio.com. “Ever thought that coach might be doing that for a reason?

“He’s taking the heat off Tom Brady,” Giles continued, “because if he didn’t take the heat they would go after Tom Brady. And he’s the kind of coach who’s going to get on whoever to make his team better. If everybody sees that coach can get on Tom Brady, that means if you don’t do your job, he’s going to get on you, too.”

Giles goes on to say that he thinks what Arians is doing under his theory is the mark of a good coach.

He very well might be right, but something will have to give for the inconsistent Tampa offense if it wants to make a deep postseason run.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images