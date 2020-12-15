Is Dez Bryant Back? Ravens Activate Receiver Despite Tweeting He’s Done For Season

Dez Bryant’s COVID-19 saga isn’t over yet.

The Ravens wideout was pulled from warmups ahead of Baltimore’s Week 13 contest against the Dallas Cowboys after returning a positive COVID-19 test. The news blindsided Bryant, who took to Twitter afterward to vent his frustrations.

That’s when Bryant made a bold announcement: He was calling it quits for the season.

After being placed on the Ravens’ reserve/COVID-19 list, however, Bryant tested negative for the virus multiple times. And Tuesday, Baltimore activated him from the list.

So… is Bryant back?

Well, that part isn’t exactly clear. But this isn’t the first time he’s considered hanging up the cleats.

Bryant was inches away from retirement before the Ravens took interest in him earlier this year. He missed the entire 2019 season after a year-long stint with the New Orleans Saints, which followed a rather bitter split from the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

Bryant hasn’t indicated if he plans to return to the Ravens. So for now, we wait for a verdict.

