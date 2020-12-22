Is Matthew Slater Best Special Teamer Ever? Bill Belichick Believes So

Though he’s now the Patriots’ oldest player at age 35, Slater has played 82 percent of the team’s special teams snaps this season, a full 10 percentage points higher than his previous career high.

“It’d be hard for me to imagine anybody going ahead of (Slater),” Belichick said. “We’ve had some great players here, and I’ve had some great players through my career with Cleveland, going back to the Giants, but he’s certainly the very best that I’ve ever been around and that we’ve had to play against, as well. His consistency is outstanding, but he factors in on a lot of plays.”

Slater has compiled a Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber résumé over his 13-year Patriots career, but he might need to wait for Tasker to be voted in to have a chance of enshrinement. Tasker, the NFL’s first true star special teamer, has yet to advance beyond the semifinals in Hall of Fame voting.

To date, no player has been elected to the Hall of Fame as a kick returner, punt returner or special teamer.

Slater was one of three Patriots Pro Bowlers this year, joined by cornerback Stephon Gilmore and punter Jake Bailey. Belichick also raved Tuesday about Bailey, a first-time honoree who leads the NFL in net punting average (46.1 yards per punt).

“(He’s) had an outstanding season,” Belichick said. “He does a great job of really everything — kickoffs, holding. He’s been part of (kicker) Nick (Folk)’s consistency, as well. And of course his punting. He’s got the big leg and ability to change field position, but also situational punting, plays like he had in the Miami game — the kickoff, the punt.

“He does a lot of little things that are really important to the success of our special teams units, and he’s had an outstanding year. The punting’s obvious, but there’s a lot of other little things, too, that he does a great job of.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images