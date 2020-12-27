Is This Worst Roughing-The-Passer Penalty Call In NFL History?

There are plenty of football fans who believe the NFL has gone too far in its effort to protect quarterbacks.

Folks of this company surely were right out of their minds Sunday afternoon during the Browns-Jets Week 16 contest.

Folorunso Fatukasi was flagged for what very well might be the worst roughing-the-passer penalty in league history. The New York defensive lineman noticeably eased up as he approached Baker Mayfield, resulting in merely a chest bump with the Cleveland quarterback. Still, officials (somehow) found the third-year pro guilty of a 15-yard infraction.

You can check out the play that led to the bogus call in the video here.

Fatukasi and the Jets ultimately earned the last laugh over Mayfield and Co., notching a 23-16 win at MetLife Stadium and casting serious doubt over the Browns’ playoff hopes in the process. But New York’s upset win might have come at great cost, as the franchise now is out of the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images