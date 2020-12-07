It’s Been Long Time Since Washington Football Team Beat Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Football Team kicked off Monday’s first of two games, with Washington hoping to end a brutal streak.

To find the last time the WFT beat the Steelers, you need to go back all the way to Nov. 17, 1991. That means it’s been 10,613 days since their last win over Pittsburgh.

Sure, it’s been a long time since the Steelers lost a game, but it’s been painfully long for Washington.

The 11-0 Black and Yellow will be no easy task, but Washington looks to get the job done at Heinz Field.

