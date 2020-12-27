Ivan Fears, Troy Brown Involved In Patriots Coaching Succession Plan

Just one coach on the New England Patriots’ staff predates Bill Belichick’s 20-year tenure.

Running backs coach Ivan Fears, 66, has been on the Patriots’ staff since 1999, and adding in an earlier two-year stint with the Patriots in 1991 and 1992, has coached 24 total seasons in New England. That’s the longest time spent on the Patriots’ staff with former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia retired. Belichick has coached 22 seasons in New England.

And with the 2020 season winding down, it seemed worth asking if Fears wants to come back for another year. Scarnecchia retired. Tom Brady left. Other assistants are leaving en masse.

It sounds like Fears is sticking around.

“Oh, I’m enjoying it,” Fears said. “Definitely enjoying it. I love what we do. I love the work. I love being around the players and being a part of putting this thing together and making it happen. The whole deal comes down to, am I moving enough, physically able to do what I need to do out there on the field? And as long as I can do that and enjoy it, then I would love to be out there, no doubt about it. I’m probably just like some of these older players. You’ve kind of got to throw me out. I’m not going to walk out peacefully until you say it’s done.”

It’s notable that Fears and former Patriots wide receiver Troy Brown, 49, both share the title of “running backs coach.” Brown also serves as kick returners coach. But Brown is not listed as an “assistant” running backs coach. And it sounds like Brown could start leading the group soon.

“I could see that a guy like Troy brings a lot more energy to the group when he’s at practice, and that’s important,” Fears said. “That, to me, is important. And if I can just watch him for a while and hang on and be around, I would love it.

“But it’s getting to the point where a younger guy needs to control that practice. And a guy like Troy is — he’s exciting, plus he’s a player. He’s played this game. He’s got something that I can’t bring, and that’s that player experience level, and that’s special. And fortunately, we’re blessed because he’s special as a person. I’ve enjoyed having him out there. I really have. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Brown worked with wide receivers as a first-year assistant last season when Cole Popovich, now an offensive line coach, served as assistant running backs coach. Popovich took over for Scarnecchia and has Carmen Bricillo assisting him. Brown could take over for Fears sooner than later.

Fears has been one of the NFL’s best position coaches as New England seemingly has an endless supply of quality running backs from Kevin Faulk and Antowain Smith to Corey Dillon, Laurence Maroney, Sammy Morris, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Danny Woodhead, Stevan Ridley, Shane Vereen, Brandon Bolden, LeGarrette Blount, James White, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel and Damien Harris.

Michel, Harris, undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor and Bolden, who opted out for the 2020 season, are under contract for the 2021 season while White and Burkhead, coming off of a knee injury, will be unrestricted free agents.

Fears doesn’t know how the Patriots’ running back room will look in 2021.

“It’s kind of hard to speak about the future because there’s too many variables I can’t control and neither can they,” Fears said. “We have to leave that alone. We’ll see what it is when we get a group of guys together. We will. But what it’s going to be, let’s put it this way: I would love to have any one of these guys back. That’s about the best way I could put it. Any one of them. All of them. Oh yeah. That would make me feel good, but that’s not for me to call.”

Harris and Michel will almost certainly be back as the Patriots’ top early-down options, and Fears has high hopes for Taylor, who’s taken on a redshirt role as a rookie.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images