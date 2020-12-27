J.J. Watt Delivers Passionate Rant About Texans’ Season: ‘We Stink’

Someone needs to get J.J. Watt out of Houston.

Or at least, surround him and Deshaun Watson with players who care as much about the Texans and their success as he does.

The five-time All-Pro defensive end Sunday delivered a passionate rant about the state of the team, who at 4-11 don’t have much to play for through the rest of this season.

That’s not Watt’s mentality about finishing out the season strong, though.

“If you can’t come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you’re supposed to do, you should not be here,” Watt said after the Texans 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. “This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money. There are people that invest their time and invest their money into buying our jerseys and buying a whole bunch of (expletive), and they care about it. They care every single week and we’re in Week 16 and we’re 4-11. And there’s fans that watch this game, that show up to this stadium, that put in time and energy and effort and care about this.”

The rant certainly was welcome by Texans fans, and showed that Watt has them in mind before anyone else.

It also was nice to see a professional athlete who realizes how lucky he is to play professional football.

“This is a privilege, this is the greatest job in the world,” Watt said. “You get to go out and play a game. and if you can’t care enough, even in Week 17, even when you’re trash when you’re 4-11, if you can’t care enough to go to go out there and give everything you’ve got and try your hardest then that’s (expletive).

“There are people every week that still tweet, still come up to you and say, ‘Hey, we’re still rooting for you. We’re still behind you.’ They have no reason whatsoever to, we stink. But they care and they still want to win and they still want you to be great. That’s why. Those people aren’t getting paid. We’re getting paid handsomely. That’s why. That’s who I feel the most bad for is our fans and the people who care so deeply and the city and the people who love it and who truly want it to be great and it’s not. And that sucks as a player to know that we’re not giving them what they deserve.”

Check out Watt’s full comments below, but fair warning, the passion doesn’t come without some profanity:

J.J. Watt was asked about the Texans regrouping and finishing the season.



He answered from the heart. pic.twitter.com/sAgdFfeORJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

We’ll see if he inspires his teammates to finish out the season strong, as Houston hosts the Tennessee Titans next week.

