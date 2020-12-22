J.J.Watt Thanks Fans For Prayers After Brother Derek Suffers Scary Injury On MNF

A scary scene unfolded Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt made a tackle on a punt return and appeared to be knocked unconscious on the play against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Players took a knee while Watt was tended to. Fortunately, he was able to get up and walk off on his own accord.
You can watch the play here.
While it certainly was reassuring to watch Watt get up after a scary play, his brother, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, was feeling helpless watching on TV.
The elder Watt brother took to Twitter to thank fans for their prayers for his brother.
Hopefully Derek is OK and will be able to return to action sooner rather than later.