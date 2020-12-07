Jake Bailey Celebrates Great Game Vs. Chargers With Help From Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ special teams unit put together an all-around stellar performance Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Gunner Olszewski and Devin McCourty garnered the bulk of the attention for these efforts, which helped the Patriots notch a 45-0 win over the Chargers. Olszewski logged two punt returns of 60-plus yards — including a 70-yard touchdown — while McCourty scooped up a blocked field goal and ran it back 44 yards for a score.
But Jake Bailey’s showing against the Bolts cannot be overlooked. Three of the second-year pro’s four punts in the game were downed inside LA’s 10-yard line. Following one of those impressive boots, Cam Newton went out of his way to assist Bailey with a sideline celebration.
It’s been a stellar season for Bailey, who very well could be recognized with a Pro Bowl honor in the coming months. While New England’s offense and defense have been inconsistent in 2020, special teams has been steadily solid, and the 23-year-old, specifically, has been as sure-handed as they come.