Jake Paul Vs. Conor McGregor? Dana White Shuts Down Idea With NSFW Rebuttal

If you want to see Jake Paul take on Conor McGregor, don’t expect it to be at a UFC-sanctioned event.

Paul, a YouTube star, has made waves for his second-round knockout of Nate Robinson (yes, former NBA player nate Robinson).

So Paul decided since he beat Robinson, he definitely could take on McGregor, one of the most prolific fighters in the world.

In an exclusive TMZ interview, Dana White was asked about that idea. Suffice to say he shut it down.

“(McGregor) is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn’t be fighting kids that have (expletive) YouTube videos,” White said.

Of course, White isn’t wrong.

Maybe Paul could stand in there and take a beating from McGregor for clout, but the idea of him actually being competitive is, in a word, ludicrous.

