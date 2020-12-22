James Harden Reportedly Feuding With Rockets Teammates As Rumors Swirl

Things apparently are getting ugly in Houston.

As you surely have heard, James Harden reportedly wants to be traded by the Houston Rockets, who thus far don’t seem in any rush to acquiesce to the 2017-18 NBA MVP’s demands. Nevertheless, rumors of a potential deal have ramped up in recent weeks, with the Philadelphia 76ers among the teams interested.

The drama surrounding Harden, who showed up to training camp a week late, has caused mounting tension between the 31-year-old and some of this teammates, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

From his column:

For instance, The Athletic learned that Harden has had multiple verbal confrontations with teammates in practice on Sunday and Monday, and one confrontation included Harden throwing a basketball at a teammate on Monday.

Sources say Harden and rookie Jae’Sean Tate had a heated exchange during Monday’s practice, culminating in Harden throwing the ball in Tate’s direction. The ball did not hit Tate. Interactions like these between teammates during practice can be part of a normal, competitive environment. Harden, however, is known by those in the organization as a laid-back and calm personality —especially as superstars go — and some around the franchise are viewing this as rising to an uncharacteristic level of frustration given his ongoing situation.

Rockets players' early signs of tension in recent days included James Harden throwing a basketball at a rookie, setting the stage for Houston to tip off the season on Wednesday.



Charania added the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are Harden’s preferred trade destinations.

How this story ends is anyone’s guess. For now, fans can sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy yet another obnoxious NBA drama.

