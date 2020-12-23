James Harden Rumors: How Rockets Star Defended Latest Maskless Outing

The Houston Rockets are investigating a video that appears to show James Harden maskless in public.

But don’t worry. He apparently has an excuse.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Harden did not think he was breaking any of the NBA’s health and safety protocols during the outing, which he appeared to be partying in a strip club without a mask. (He reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.)

Harden told NBA investigators “he attended a seated dinner for a friend who’d recently been promoted at work,” per Shelburne’s report. He claimed he remained separate from the public while entering the venue throughout what he said was a brief appearance at the event.

Harden reportedly believes he was only at the event itself for 30 minutes before leaving the group for the night. He admitted to taking a photo with his friend when offering her a gift, as well.

This, of course, comes as rumors about Harden’s future with the Rockets continue to swirl. He’s been linked to several teams in the last couple of weeks, though his latest antics probably won’t help his cause.

This isn’t the first time he’s been accused of going maskless in public, either. Harden was caught in a similar situation in Las Vegas earlier this month during his holdout at the beginning of the Rockets’ training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images