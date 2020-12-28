Jared Goff Injury: Here’s Discouraging Update On Rams Quarterback

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles on Sunday fell to the division rival Seattle Seahawks, who claimed the NFC West with the Week 16 win. It marked the second consecutive loss for the Rams, who still have yet to lock down a playoff berth heading into the final week of the regular season.

Unfortunately for Sean McVay’s team, it might need to play its ultra-important Week 17 game without its starting quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Michael Silver on Sunday night reported Jared Goff suffered a broken thumb during the Rams’ loss to the Seahawks.

Goff played the entirety of the contest despite the ailment. The 26-year-old reportedly will undergo further tests on the thumb Monday, though Rapoport and Silver claim he’s unlikely to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

That is unless Goff attempts to play through the pain. While Silver reports the injury requires surgery and could be season-ending, Rapoport notes the fifth-year pro can hold off on a procedure until the offseason. An injured Goff might be a better option for LA than backup signal-caller John Wolford, who’s yet to appear in an NFL game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The Rams still can qualify for the playoffs even if they fall to the Cardinals in Week 17. A Chicago Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers also would hand Los Angeles one of the NFC’s three Wild Card spots.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images