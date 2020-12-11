Jarrett Stidham Enters Game For Patriots, Twitter Promptly Freaks Out

The Patriots fell to the Rams on “Thursday Night Football,” but Jarrett Stidham wound up being a small bright spot for fans on Twitter.

New England was trailing Los Angeles 24-3 early in the fourth quarter of their Week 14 contest thanks to a mediocre performance from Cam Newton under center. Newton completed just nine of his 16 passes for 119 yards and an interception before ultimately hitting the bench.

The Pats brought in Stidham to finish the job. And, of course, Twitter lost its collective mind.

Jarrett Stidham has entered the game for the Patriots…



24-3 Rams with 7 min to go pic.twitter.com/xZX9k3mab6 — br_betting (@br_betting) December 11, 2020

OK Stidham, time to make your play for the starting job — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 11, 2020

It's Jarrett Stidham for the Pats! 👀 pic.twitter.com/KB2XdTnOV2 — theScore (@theScore) December 11, 2020

This wasn’t Stidham’s first game of the season, but he certainly was a breath of fresh air after Newton’s less-than-stellar night.

