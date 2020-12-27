Jarvis Landry Vents About Going On COVID-19 List With Simple Tweet

It’s safe to say Jarvis Landry is not a happy camper.
The Browns receiver was one of five players placed on Cleveland’s COVID-19/reserve list Saturday after being deemed a high-risk close contact to B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for the virus that same day. Landry will miss Sunday’s game as a result.
Well, the wideout wasn’t too pleased with the news. So, he took to Twitter to air out his frustrations with one simple tweet.
Check it out:
Rightfully so.
The Browns will play the lowly New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.