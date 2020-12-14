Jaylen Brown Cracks Joke About Jayson Tatum’s Increase In Height

Jayson Tatum apparently has grown, and thus so has his ceiling.

The Boston Celtics listed Tatum at 6-foot-8 when he entered the NBA in 2017. But while speaking with the media Saturday, C’s head coach Brad Stevens revealed the fourth-year pro has sprouted to 6-foot-10. While a matter of two inches might not seem like the biggest deal, Tatum theoretically now has a chance to be even more effective on both ends of the floor.

Tatum’s change in height understandably made the rounds on social media and even led to the Celtics star acknowledging it himself in a Twitter exchange with Donovan Mitchell. Jaylen Brown eventually joined in on the fun and joked that Tatum’s height still isn’t being reported correctly.

My bro really 6’11 https://t.co/6qnEifDlUg — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) December 14, 2020

Much like “He’s only 19!,” we have a feeling jokes about Tatum’s height will have a long shelf life on Twitter.

Celtics fans on Tuesday can decide for themselves if Tatum actually has grown. Boston is set to play its first of two preseason games against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images