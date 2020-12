Folks, Jaylen Brown is cookin’.

The Celtics guard was on fire during Boston’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Brown couldn’t be stopped, and drained bucket after bucket.

The 24-year-old had 42 points after three quarters, which is something that hasn’t been done in 25 years by a C’s player.

Now my box score says he has 42 points, but it's still the record. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 31, 2020

Good grief.

We’ll see how much he adds to that total at games end.

