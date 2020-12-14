Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell Have Hilarious Exchange About Wing’s Height

It comes Brad Stevens explained how Tatum had grown this offseason

Boston Celtics fans are well aware how Jayson Tatum’s game has continued to evolve.

But based on a comment from head coach Brad Stevens on Sunday, it seems that’s not the only thing that’s growing. Tatum, as you may have heard, is now listed as 6-foot-10, two inches taller than when he entered the league at 6-foot-8.

Some, though, seem to question the development. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, for one, provided a humorous response to the news.

Check out the hilarious Twitter exchange between the two All-Stars on Sunday night:

Tatum enters his fourth NBA season after a 2019-20 campaign in which he earned All-NBA honors.

The Celtics will begin their season Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

