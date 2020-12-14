Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell Have Hilarious Exchange About Wing’s Height

Boston Celtics fans are well aware how Jayson Tatum’s game has continued to evolve.

But based on a comment from head coach Brad Stevens on Sunday, it seems that’s not the only thing that’s growing. Tatum, as you may have heard, is now listed as 6-foot-10, two inches taller than when he entered the league at 6-foot-8.

Some, though, seem to question the development. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, for one, provided a humorous response to the news.

Check out the hilarious Twitter exchange between the two All-Stars on Sunday night:

Bro this my 4th year being “19” I’m still growing 🤣🤣 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 14, 2020

Tatum enters his fourth NBA season after a 2019-20 campaign in which he earned All-NBA honors.

The Celtics will begin their season Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images