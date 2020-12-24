Jayson Tatum Ended NBA’s Long Wait For Last-Second, Winning Shot On Opening Night

Jayson Tatum performed curtain-raising dramatics the NBA has sorely missed.

The game-winning shot the Boston Celtics forward sank Wednesday night in his team’s thrilling win over the Milwaukee Bucks was the NBA’s first last-second, game-winning field goal on Opening Night in 11-plus years. Former Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Damien Wilkins was the last player to accomplish such a season-opening feat, having done so in his team’s first game of the 2009-10 season, according to the NBA.

Jayson Tatum is the first player in over 10 years to make a last-second game-winning field goal in his team's season opener. The last to do so was Damien Wilkins for Minnesota in 2009. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/JMLVR1jN8C — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 24, 2020

Tatum’s shot prompted excited reactions from Paul Pierce, Kara Lawson and pretty much any Celtics fan who witnessed it.

Although Tatum laments his “terrible” play in Celtics-Bucks, history won’t remember his Opening Night of Boston’s 2020-21 campaign as he does.

That’s just the way the ball bounces sometimes.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images