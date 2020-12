Jayson Tatum continues to add to his already impressive résumé.

The Celtics forward dropped a game-high 27 points in Boston’s 116-111 win against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

But there was one point that really stood out.

Tatum officially dropped his 4,000th career point in the fourth quarter, which makes him and only Antoine Walker the only Celtics players to reach that milestone before turning 23 years old.

That's 4,000 career points for JT ☘️ pic.twitter.com/EPKw6T2lWr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2020

Tatum also added 11 rebounds and four assists in the victory.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images