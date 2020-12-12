Jayson Tatum Wants To Know When Evan Turner Will Come To Celtics Practice

Jayson Tatum just wants some answers.

The Boston Celtics officially have begun training camp as they prepare for their first game of the 2020-21 NBA season Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

But there’s been one person missing.

Evan Turner, who was hired by the C’s as an assistant coach, has yet to make an appearance at practice.

Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Thursday Turner would be coming shortly, so it’s certainly nothing to worry about.

Still, that didn’t stop Tatum from taking a friendly jab at Turner on Instagram.

Check it out, via The Athletic’s Jay King:

Brad Stevens said today that Evan Turner still hasn’t joined the Celtics to begin his assistant coaching duties.



Jayson Tatum in Turner’s Instagram mentions: “Lol yo when u coming to practice” pic.twitter.com/vZ2eBWLvOG — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 11, 2020

Soon enough, Tatum. Soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images