Jeff Teague Has Positive First Impression Of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Jeff Teague seems pretty pleased with his recent move to Boston.

The veteran point guard has been getting accustomed to life with his new team after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Celtics in November. And so far, things appear to be going smoothly.

One thing Teague looked forward to ahead of training camp was getting acquainted with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Teague offered the duo some high praise Saturday, too.

“Both are leaders on the floor,” Teague told reporters, via Boston.com. “They both lead in different ways. I didn’t know they were that close as friends. They communicated a lot like that. … They’re both really good players and I think both are superstars.”

And while he’s still adjusting to his new environment, Teague is excited to help both budding stars bloom.

“They do a great job of listening. They take advice. It’s a back-and-forth thing,” Teague said. “I know how talented they are and how important they are to the team. I just try to get my points when I can. If I see something, I’ll let them know what I see and vice versa. If they see something, they’ll let me know. You’ve gotta find your role.

“For them, they’re going to be here for years to come. I just got to find ways to help them be better and obviously, they’re going to help me be better. That’s my thing, just try to help them be the players they can be and this team be the team it can be.”

Teague will get that chance soon enough as the C’s prepare to tip off their regular-season slate in 11 days. Boston will play two preseason contests beforehand, though it’s unclear what kind of minutes Teague, Tatum or Brown will see together or individually.

Once the season officially begins, however, we’ll see just how well this trio meshes.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images