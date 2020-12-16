Jerry Jones Backs Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Head Coach, Confirms Job Safe

Much has been said about the future of Mike McCarthy as the Dallas Cowboys head coach.

And while it’s certainly valid to wonder if McCarthy would return next season or if Dallas would move on, the Jones family is having none of that.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones on Tuesday told 105.3 The Fan that there would be no changes made at the head coach position.

And now Jerry Jones is backing his sons comments, essentially calling any of those questions ludicrous.

“How ridiculous is this conversation in terms of having any meat on the bone,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, via ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“I don’t think I ever dreamed of Mike not being the coach,” he added.

Well, that settles that.

The Cowboys are an underwhelming 4-9 in McCarthy’s first year at the helm. They did lose Dak Prescott in October to a gruesome ankle injury, too.

And while there’s still a slim chance for Dallas to make the playoffs, it likely will be heading into the offseason early.

