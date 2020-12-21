Jets Avoid Winless 2020 Season, But Potentially At Great Cost

Only five NFL teams have posted a winless season over the past 76 years.

The 2020 New York Jets will not be joining that list, but fans of Gang Green might not want to celebrate Sunday’s win.

The Jets stunned the Rams with a 23-20 Week 15 victory at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles entered the matchup having won four of its last five and controlled its own destiny in the pursuit of this season’s NFC West title.

Winning is great, but Jared Goff, Aaron Donald and Co. coming out on top Sunday might have been more beneficial to the Jets franchise. New York now is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in the league. Should the Jets and Jags be level at season’s end, the latter would garner the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft based on strength of schedule.

Trevor Lawrence is the consensus top selection. The Clemson signal-caller has been heralded as a generational quarterback prospect, fielding reviews and sentiments similar to those of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck when they entered their respective drafts. The quarterback position has been somewhat of a revolving door in the Meadowlands, and Lawrence potentially could buck that trend. It remains to be seen, however, if the Jets will have an opportunity to draft him.