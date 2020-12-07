Jets Fire Gregg Williams After Controversial Blitz Call Against Raiders

Gregg Williams’ time with the Jets reportedly has come to an end.

New York on Monday fired its defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported news of Williams’ firing.

Jets fired DC Gregg Williams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2020

The Jets’ decision was made less than a day after the team’s embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. With his team leading by four points in the closing seconds, Williams called a cover-zero blitz despite the Raiders having been at midfield.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr connected with receiver Henry Ruggs on a 46-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a lead with five seconds remaining. The Jets eventually lost to remain winless on the season.