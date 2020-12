The Los Angeles Rams are in a narrow battle for the NFC West crown with the Seattle Seahawks, and the possibility of jumping ahead has never been easier.

L.A. on Sunday will host the winless New York Jets, who have lost all 13 of their games this season.

The Rams, meanwhile, sit at 9-4 after thumping the New England Patriots in Week 14.

Here’s how to watch Jets-Rams online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images