John Wall Confident James Harden Wants To Remain With Rockets This Year

Things between James Harden and the Houston Rockets continue to get more interesting by the day.

The star guard reportedly was spotted out partying Saturday night, just hours before he was expected to practice with the Rockets. And, oddly enough, he missed Houston’s team practice Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon (though he is expected to participate in an individual workout).

This incident comes as rumors about Harden’s intentions with the team swirl around the NBA following Russell Westbrook’s departure. But John Wall is confident his new teammate wants to stick around.

“We’re going to figure out what’s the best decision (regarding) when he wants to get here and be here,” Wall told reporters Sunday, per MacMahon. “We’ve been on the same page since I’ve been traded here.”

Head coach Stephen Silas, however, did not to take a side.