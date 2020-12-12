John Wall Sharp In Preseason Game, Then Has Message For James Harden

John Wall, obviously, has a vested interest in the Houston Rockets holding onto James Harden.

Wall landed with the Rockets in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards. It came amid chatter that Harden wanted out and was requesting a trade to a contending team like the Philadelphia 76ers.

But Houston technically is under no obligation to trade him, and it reportedly was his preference to play with Wall over Westbrook.

Well, the Rockets had their first preseason game Friday and Wall, playing in his first NBA game action since Dec. 26, 2018, dropped 13 points with nine assists and five rebounds in a win over the Chicago Bulls.

After the game, Wall addressed the Harden situation.