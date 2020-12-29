Josh McDaniels Strongly Defends Cam Newton After Patriots’ Latest Loss

Newton completed 5 of 10 passes for 34 yards Monday night. Backup Jarrett Stidham went 4-for-11 for 44 yards after taking over midway through the third quarter.

“Have there been mistakes made? Yeah, that’s across the board,” McDaniels said. “There’s no question about it. Our whole group, we need better from, and that’s my job. So we need to do a better job of figuring it out and putting them in position to be successful. Coaching them properly and obviously being able to make more plays and score more points.

“But as far as Cam Newton is concerned, he’s obviously earned the respect of this entire building and organization, every coach and player in here. The way we feel about him won’t change.”

McDaniels said the blame for New England’s pass-game struggles doesn’t fall solely on Newton. The Patriots boast arguably the NFL’s weakest collection of pass-catchers, including a pair of rookie tight ends in Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene who’ve totaled just two receptions all season and a receiving corps that lacks a viable No. 1 wideout.

“There’s a lot of reasons why you have success in the passing game,” McDaniels said. “There’s a lot of reasons why you don’t. Everyone points to the quarterback, and that’s fair. He’s handled that burden, that responsibility, and that criticism with tremendous grace and class all year long, as he should and as I would expect. That’s what leaders do.

“Certainly, there’s many reasons why we haven’t had success in the passing game, and it’s certainly not just the quarterback.”

Newton expressed his frustration after Monday’s loss, lamenting that his season-long “sacrifice” has yielded just six wins in 16 weeks. The 31-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency in March. It’s unclear whether New England will look to re-sign him.

The Patriots will look to end on a positive note Sunday when they host the New York Jets in Week 17.

